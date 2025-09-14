Woman alleges sexual assault in J'khand's Garhwa

Garhwa, Sep 14 (PTI) A woman in Jharkhand's Garhwa district alleged that a man has been sexually assaulting her at regular intervals, which led to her becoming pregnant, police said on Sunday.

The 21-year-old woman on Sunday morning suddenly experienced labour pains, and her family took her to the community health centre (CHC) in Dhukri. However, she delivered a stillborn baby en route to the CHC.

The woman, in a written complaint to the Dhurki Police station, alleged that the man sexually assaulted her at regular intervals with the false promise of marriage, which led to her becoming pregnant.

Dhurki police station Officer-in-Charge Janardan Raut said, "The woman has submitted a written complaint against the accused. He has been booked under section 64 and under its sub clauses of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). We will begin an investigation on this basis."