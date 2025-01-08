Woman among 3 arrested with heroin in Mizoram

Aizawl, Jan 8 (PTI) Three persons, including a woman, were arrested in south Mizoram's Champhai town with heroin worth Rs 83.7 lakh, the Assam Rifles said.

The three accused were identified as Samuel Lalchawimawia (25), Lalchhanhima (20) and Rebecca Laldingliani (23).

They were arrested during a joint operation by the Assam Rifles and the Excise and Narcotics Department on Tuesday.

A total of 119 gram of heroin was recovered from them, the Assam Rifles said.

The three accused were booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. PTI CORR SOM