Woman among 3 Bangladeshi nationals held in Mumbai for illegal stay

Mumbai, Dec 10 (PTI) Police have arrested three Bangladeshi nationals, including a woman, for staying illegally in Mumbai, an official said on Tuesday.

The action was taken by the personnel of Samta Nagar and D B Marg police stations.

The arrested persons were identified as Mohammed Robiul Moyazzem Hussain Alam and Mohammed Ridoy Hussain Miyan, and a woman - Pinky alias Shirin Moniruzzan Monir Sheikh.

The trio was looking for some job in the city. Investigation revealed that they had fled from Bangladesh to India due to poverty and unemployment in their home country, the official said.

The police received information about Bangladeshi nationals residing in Kandivali. To verify the tip-off, two individuals were spotted acting suspiciously and were taken in for questioning.

"During their interrogation, they admitted that they were from Bangladesh. The police seized two mobile phones from them, which revealed that they were in contact with their families and relatives in Bangladesh," he said.

The duo had fled to India a few months ago due to unemployment and poverty in their country. They were reportedly sleeping on footpaths and roaming the streets of Kandivali during the day in search of work. Before they could secure employment, the police nabbed them, he added.

The D B Marg police detained a 36-year-old woman in a separate incident.

She was seen wandering suspiciously in south Mumbai. During questioning, she admitted to be a citizen of Bangladesh, who had fled to India in search of employment, the police said.

A mobile phone and a SIM card were seized from her, they said.

The arrested accused were presented in a local court, which remanded them in police custody, they added. PTI ZA NP