Woman among 3 booked after Railway staffer commits suicide over 'sextortion' in Mumbai

Mumbai, Oct 11 (PTI) The Government Railway Police (GRP) have registered an offence against three persons, including a woman, after a Central Railway employee in Mumbai committed suicide on falling victim to an online "sextortion" plot, police said on Wednesday.

The trio was booked on charges of extortion and abetment of suicide under the IPC and also relevant sections of the IT Act, two days after the 36-year-old Railway staffer ended his life by jumping in front of a running train at Matunga in Central Mumbai, , an official said.

The woman and her co-accused had extorted Rs 2 lakh from the victim after threatening to upload his obscene videos on social media websites if he did not pay up, said the official.

The victim, who was working at Matunga Railway Workshop, was found dead on rail tracks on Monday, he said.

During investigation, the police recovered a suicide note from his trousers in which he mentioned about harassment by a woman and two men, said the official, adding the trio extorted money from the victim by blackmailing him.

One of the accused had posed as a 'Cyber Crime Branch' officer based in New Delhi and made phone calls to the Railway employee, he said.

According to the suicide note, the victim came into contact with one Komal Sharma on Facebook.

She chatted with him during a video call and later told him she has recorded his obscene videos. The woman demanded money from him and threatened to upload the clips on social media sites if he did not pay up, said the official.

Sharma told the victim she will file a complaint against him with the Cyber Crime Branch in New Delhi and sought money from him for not doing so, he said.

One of the two male accused posed as a Cyber Crime Branch officer and gave his name as Prem Prakash and made calls to the Railway staffer demanding money. The other accused identified himself as a YouTube official named Vikas Kumar and took part in the "sextortion" plot, said the official.

The offence against the trio was registered at the Dadar Railway Police Station and further probe was underway, he added.

Sextortion refers to an act of threatening to share explicit images of a person if demands of the perpetrators are not accepted. PTI DC RSY