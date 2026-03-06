Woman among 3 held for firing in air during brawl with neighbours in Delhi's Harsh Vihar

New Delhi, Mar 6 (PTI) Three people, including a woman, were arrested for allegedly opening fire during a quarrel with neighbours over loud music during Holi celebrations in northeast Delhi's Harsh Vihar, police said on Friday.

The incident was reported on March 4 in Pratap Nagar, in which the complainant, Monu (29), alleged that he was playing music during Holi celebrations when his neighbour and the latter's sister objected to the loud sound, leading to an argument between them, they said.

The dispute escalated when the duo allegedly called an associate who arrived at the spot and opened fire before fleeing. No one was injured in the incident, a senior police officer said.

Following the complaint, police registered a case under relevant sections of the BNS and began an investigation. A forensic team inspected the spot and recovered an empty cartridge from the scene, police said.

During the probe, police traced and apprehended the neighbour, a 30-year-old man, and his 25-year-old sister. Two more empty cartridges were recovered from their possession, they said.

Based on their disclosure, police arrested their associate, Shubham alias Mangu (23), a resident of Loni in Uttar Pradesh. A semi-automatic pistol along with a live cartridge was recovered from him, they said.

During verification, Shubham was found to be previously involved in three criminal cases related to cheating and criminal intimidation, police added. PTI SSJ APL