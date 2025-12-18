Woman among 3 Naxalites killed in encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh's Sukma

Sukma, Dec 18 (PTI) Three Naxalites, including a woman, collectively carrying a reward of Rs 12 lakh, were killed in an encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district on Thursday, police said.

The exchange of fire took place in the morning on a forested hill of Gondiguda under Golapalli police station area when a team of District Reserve Guard was out on a search operation based on inputs about the presence of Maoist cadres in the area, Sukma Superintendent of Police Kiran Chavan told PTI.

After the gun-battle ended, the bodies of three Naxalites, including a woman, were recovered from the encounter site along with firearms, he said.

The killed cadres were identified as Madvi Joga alias Munna- a member of Konta area committee of Maoists, Sodhi Bandi- a member of Kistaram area committee, and Nuppo Bajni who was active as local organisation squad members, Chavan said.

While Joga and Bandi carried a reward of Rs 5 lakh each, Bajni was carrying a bounty of Rs 2 lakh, he said, adding that the trio were allegedly involved in several Maoist incidents.

Besides, a 9mm service pistol, a 12-bore rifle, a Barrel Grenade Launcher (BGL) shell, a tiffin bomb, and a large quantity of explosives and Maoist-related materials were also recovered, he said.

Inspector General of Police, Bastar Range Sundarraj Pattilingam said that a total of 255 Maoists, including Central Committee Members, DKSZC Members, and PLGA Cadres, have been killed in Bastar region, comprising seven districts, including Sukma, so far this year.

Hailing the action, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said the precise and courageous action by security forces in the Gondiguda area of Sukma has dealt a severe blow to the Maoist network.

This is a clear indication that the days of violence in Bastar are coming to an end, and steps towards peace, development, and mainstreaming are progressing rapidly, he said.

A decisive change is visible in Bastar. The Maoist structure has weakened, and their violent conspiracies are becoming ineffective, he said.

For those who want to abandon the path of violence and join the mainstream of society, the government is fully committed to provide them assistance, rehabilitation, and a dignified future. However, the government will have no sympathy for those who still refuse to give up arms and the path of violence, he added.

With the latest action, 284 Naxalites have been killed in encounters in Chhattisgarh so far this year.

Of them, 255 were eliminated in the Bastar division, comprising seven districts, including Sukma, Bijapur and Dantewada, while 27 others were gunned down in Gariaband district, which falls in the Raipur division. Two Naxalites were killed in Mohla-Manpur-Ambagarh Chowki district in Durg division. PTI COR TKP NR NP