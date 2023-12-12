Woman among 4 held in J-K's Bandipora; arms, ammunition recovered

Srinagar, Dec 12 (PTI) Security forces arrested four people, including a woman, in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district and recovered arms and ammunition from them, police said on Tuesday.

“Bandipora police along with Army, CRPF and Sopore Police arrested four persons, including a woman. Huge quantities of arms and ammunition recovered," the police said in a post on X.

The police identified them as Adil Tariq Wasil, Shafkat Nabi, Musaib Khursheed, all residents of Ladoora Rafiabad Bla.

The name of the woman has been withheld.

A case has been registered and investigation taken up, the police said. PTI SSB NB