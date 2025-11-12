Woman among 4 militants arrested in Manipur

Imphal, Nov 12 (PTI) Four militants, including a woman, were arrested from different districts of Manipur, police said on Wednesday.

Two active cadres, including a woman, of the banned People's Liberation Army involved in extortion, were arrested from Dibong Sanakhong area in Jiribam district on Tuesday, they said.

Another militant also involved in extortion was arrested from Thingungei area in Bishnupur district on Monday.

A self-styled 'sergeant major' of the proscribed PREPAK (PRO) involved in extortion, was arrested from Sekmaijin Thongam area in Imphal West district on Monday. PTI COR RG