Woman among 6 drug peddlers held in J-K

Jammu, Oct 25 (PTI) Six drug peddlers, including a woman, were arrested along with narcotic substance in two separate incidents in Doda and Reasi districts of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Saturday.

Five drug peddlers were arrested at a checkpoint near Thanala village of Bhaderwah after 282 grams of charas was seized from their car late Friday, Senior Superintendent of Police, Doda, Sandeep Mehta said.

He said the vehicle was coming from Himachal Pradesh when it was intercepted by police.

In another operation, police said a woman drug peddler was arrested along with 6.360 grams of heroin and Rs 7,900 in cash near Eidgah Nangal Road in Katra area of Reasi district on Saturday.

Maya Mir, a resident of Katra, is a repeat offender and has been previously involved in drug trafficking and other criminal activities. She was named in five cases registered between 2021 and 2022 under various sections of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and the Indian Penal Code, police said.

Owing to her repeated involvement in drug-related offences, the accused was also detained under the Public Safety Act (PSA) in 2022 and lodged in Ambphalla Jail, Jammu, they said.

A fresh FIR under the NDPS Act has been registered against her at Katra Police Station. A probe is underway to identify her supply network and associated links, police said. PTI TAS RHL