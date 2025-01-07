Woman among four held for drug trafficking in Punjab, 5 kg heroin seized

Chandigarh, Jan 7 (PTI) Punjab Police on Tuesday said it has dismantled a drug cartel with the arrest of four individuals, including a woman, and seized 5 kgs of heroin from their possession.

Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said those arrested have been identified as Gurpreet Singh alias Gopi (19), Baljeet Kaur (32) and Maninder Singh (34) from Tarn Taran and Harpreet Singh (26) from Amritsar's Lodhi Gujar village.

Apart from recovering heroin, police teams have also impounded two motorcycles.

DGP Yadav said all the accused were in direct contact with Pakistan-based smugglers and receiving consignments of drugs from across the border.

Probe revealed that consignments were being dropped with the help of drones, he added.

The DGP said that further investigations are going on to establish backward and forward linkages in this case. More arrests and recoveries are likely in coming days. PTI CHS NB NB NB