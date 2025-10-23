Woman among four held for killing youth in UP's Bahraich

Bahraich (UP), Oct 23 (PTI) Four people, including a woman, have been arrested in connection with the murder of a youth whose body was found on the morning after Diwali in Trivedipurwa village of Bahraich district, police said on Thursday.

Additional Superintendent of Police Ramanand Prasad Kushwaha told reporters that on Tuesday (October 21), one Ravi Pratap Singh reported that unknown persons had killed his son, Shubham Singh (21), and dumped the body in a nearby sugarcane field.

Following the complaint, a probe was launched and four youths — Ajay Verma, Umesh Verma, Ajay Kanojiya and a woman, Meena Verma, were arrested on Wednesday evening based on a tip-off and surveillance evidence.

During interrogation, it was revealed that Meena was engaged to Umesh for over a year, but Shubham continued to have conversations with her and opposed her proposed marriage with Umesh.

This led to conflict between Shubham and Umesh.

Ajay Verma, who is Meena's brother, was also troubled by the issue since it affected his own marriage prospects.

On Diwali evening, Umesh, Ajay Verma, and Ajay Kanojiya hatched a conspiracy to kill Shubham. They lured him to the sugarcane field under the pretext of arranging a video call between him with Meena.

Once he reached the field, they attacked Shubham and killed him.

The accused also destroyed Shubham's mobile phone and removed other evidence.

Meena, aware of the plan, was on the phone during the entire incident.

The police have recovered evidence, including blood-stained stones, and the damaged mobile phone.

All four accused, including Meena, were sent to judicial custody on Thursday.

The murder led to anger among locals after Shubham's body was found on Tuesday, resulting in protests and road blockades demanding swift police action.