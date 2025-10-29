Woman among four held for minor's gang rape in Jharkhand

Bokaro (Jharkhand), Oct 29 (PTI) Four people, including a woman, were arrested on Wednesday in connection with the gang rape of a 14-year-old girl at a village under Kasmar police station limits in Bokaro district of Jharkhand, an officer said.

Superintendent of Police Harvinder Singh said in a press conference that the incident took place on Monday and the complaint was lodged on Tuesday night.

"The victim's mother filed a complaint alleging her daughter had disappeared from near the Baraikala Chhath ghat on Tuesday evening. During the investigation, it was discovered that a young woman from the same village had called three young men and sent the girl from there to an unknown location on their motorbike," the SP said.

The accused were in the age group of 18 and 26 years.

"According to the victim, the three accused took the minor to a secluded area and took turns in raping her. After this, they left her in the village," the SP added.

The police registered a case in this matter under the POCSO Act at Kasmar police station on Tuesday night.

"A team was formed and the four accused were arrested," the official said. PTI CORR ANB NN