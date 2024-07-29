Woman among three held for kidnapping one-month-old infant in Delhi

New Delhi, Jul 29 (PTI) Three people, including a woman, were arrested for allegedly kidnapping a one-month-old infant from north Delhi's Kashmere Gate area, officials said on Monday.

According to police, a PCR call was received at 3 am on July 28 at the Kashmere Gate police station regarding the kidnapping of a one-month-old male infant.

"Complainant told police that she had slept with her son on the footpath near Hanuman Mandir but when she woke up in the middle of the night, she found her child missing. An FIR was registered and teams were formed to nab the accused," Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) M K Meena said.

The teams immediately checked more than 100 CCTV cameras in and around the area of the crime scene, the police said. One red-coloured taxi was seen roaming around the area, they added.

"The taxi was noticed going towards Geeta Colony with the kidnapped child. The ownership of the car was procured. One accused, namely Devender Singh, was apprehended from New Seemapuri area. During interrogation, the accused revealed names of two people -- Sukhzinder Singh and his wife Balwinder Kaur -- who were arrested from Gandhi Camp area in Okhla and the kidnapped infant was also recovered safely," the DCP said.

Accused Sukhzinder told the police that they kidnapped the infant for his brother-in-law, DCP Meena said.

Further investigation is ongoing, he added.