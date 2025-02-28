Woman among three held for killing her husband; teenage son detained

Thane, Feb 28 (PTI) Days after the body of a 38-year-old man was recovered from Ulwe in Navi Mumbai, police have arrested his wife and two others for allegedly killing him, officials said on Friday.

The couple's teenage son was also detained in this connection and sent to a remand home, they said.

The body of the victim, Sachin More, was found on February 23 morning on a creek bridge in Vavhal village, the police said.

"The identity of the victim could not be established. A case of accidental death was registered against him. Meanwhile, a woman and her son came to the police station complaining that her husband had gone missing since February 22. The police showed the photo of the victim to the mother-son duo, who identified him," an official said.

When police questioned the woman about her husband, she gave evasive replies, which led the police to suspect her involvement in his death. The police then checked her mobile phone, recovered her call data records and CCTV footage from cameras installed around their house, he said.

"The autopsy report said the victim died of suffocation as his nose and mouth had been gagged. Following this, a case of murder was filed. During her interrogation, the woman said her husband harassed her and she wanted divorce," he added.

But as the victim was not ready to divorce her, she along with her son, friend Rohit Temkar and autorickshaw driver Pratamesh Mhatre hatched a conspiracy to kill him, the police official said.

As per their plan, the woman gave a large quantity of bitter gourd juice laced with sleep-inducing drug. After he fell unconscious, they put him in an autorickshaw. Some time later, the woman strangled him using a long cloth and then dumped his body on the bridge, he said.

After the probe, the police on Thursday arrested the trio - the deceased man's 35-year-old wife and two others, while her 16-year-old son was detained and sent to the remand home.

The accused trio was presented before a court, which remanded him in police custody till March 5. PTI COR NP