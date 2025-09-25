Woman among three held with 51 grams heroin in Himachal's Bilaspur

Bilaspur (HP), Sep 25 (PTI) Three people, including a woman, were arrested in Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur district after recovery of 51 grams of heroin from their car, police said on Thursday.

During a routine patrol on Wednesday, the police intercepted the vehicle at the Baloh toll plaza in Ghumarwin.

The occupants of the car panicked when the police approached, prompting a search that led to the recovery of 51 grams of heroin from the vehicle, an official said.

The accused, hailing from Kullu, had travelled to the area carrying the drug, the official said.

Police identified two of the accused as Devendra Singh (30) and Sunil (23), residents of Bhuntar in Kullu. The third accused, a while the woman is also a resident of Kullu.

Ghumarwin DSP Vishal Verma said that the police have arrested all three and are currently interrogating them to expose the drug supply chain.

A case was registered against the three accused under relevant sections of the NDPS Act, and further investigations are underway, police said.