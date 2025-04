Thane, Apr 12 (PTI) Two persons were booked in Kalyan in Thane district for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 48-year-old man, a police official said on Saturday.

Vijay Jeevan More had hanged himself in his home on March 31, the Khadakpada police station official said.

"Our probe found he had taken a loan from a man. This man and a woman were harassing More for repayment. We have booked them for abetment of suicide. No arrest has been made in the case," he added. PTI COR BNM