Woman among two booked for cheating garment manufacturer of Rs 55 lakh

Thane, Nov 4 (PTI) Police have registered a case against two persons, including a woman, for allegedly cheating a garment manufacturer at Bhiwandi in Thane district of Maharashtra to the tune of Rs 55 lakh as they purchased goods from him but failed to make the payment, an official said on Saturday.

The complainant in the case resides at Kamatghar in Bhiwandi, he said.

"The accused woman, who owns a fabrics unit in Mumbai, and her manager purchased garments worth more than Rs 69.37 lakh on credit from the complainant between October 2022 and January 2023. But they paid only Rs 13.99 lakh to him so far," the official of Narpoli police station said.

Despite repeated reminders, the duo failed to pay the balance amount to him and duped him to the tune of Rs 55.38 lakh, he said.

Based on the complaint, the police filed a case against them under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 34 (common intention), the police said. PTI COR NP