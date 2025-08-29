Woman among two members of 'Bol Bachchan' gang held for stealing valuables of septuagenarian

Mumbai, Aug 29 (PTI) Police have arrested two members of the 'Bol Bachchan' gang, including a 60-year-old woman, for allegedly duping a septuagenarian woman and stealing her gold ornaments by using a sleight of hand in Jogeshwari area of Mumbai, officials said.

The incident took place on August 21, and the police had to examine around 200 CCTV cameras before tracing and nabbing the accused, they said.

The duo, identified as Babu Ramesh Pawar alias Akash (37) and Lata Babu Kale (60), was arrested from Bhandup, while another accused, Arjun Bapunath Kale (33), was absconding, the police said.

"On the day of the incident, when complainant Surekha Mayekar went to throw garbage in her locality, Pawar approached her and asked her not to wear any gold jewellery as senior police officials were visiting the area. He asked her to follow her near a building and gave her a note of Rs 200, and told her to keep it in her bag," an official of Meghwadi police station said.

Pawar and his accomplice then asked her to keep her gold jewellery in her bag. However, both of them stole the valuables with sleight of hand and left the place, he said.

After the woman lodged a complaint, police launched a probe. As there was no CCTV camera at the spot, the investigators examined around 200 CCTV cameras installed in the nearby areas to get the clear images of the accused and nabbed Pawar with the woman, he added.

Valuables worth Rs 1.77 lakh were recovered from both the accused, he said, adding that investigation was underway, the official said.

According to police, the members of the 'Bol Bachchan' gang engage victims in conversations to distract them before stealing their valuables. PTI ZA NP