Woman among two militants arrested in Manipur

Imphal, Apr 3 (PTI) Two militants, including a woman, belonging to two different banned outfits have been arrested in Manipur, police said on Thursday.

Acting on a tip-off, security forces nabbed a woman member of Kangleipak Communist Party (PWG) from Thongju part II in Imphal West district on Wednesday, a police officer said.

She has been identified as Khoirom Deepsea Devi.

Another militant of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) was nabbed from Sanjenbam Khullen in Imphal East district on Wednesday.

The insurgent, identified as Thounaojam Sachindra Singh alias Alex (24), was involved in extortion activities and intimidation in Imphal, he said.

On the other hand, arms and ammunition, including a carbine, three magazines and fifty 9mm cartridges were seized during a search operation in Khangabok Loukol in Thoubal district on Wednesday, the officer added. PTI COR ACD