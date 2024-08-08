Woman among two smugglers arrested after drugs recovered in Punjab

Chandigarh, Aug 8 (PTI) A woman was among two persons arrested after over six kg of heroin was allegedly recovered from their possession in Ferozepur district, the Punjab Police said on Thursday.

Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said Rs 6 lakh cash was also recovered from them.

Those arrested have been identified as Simran Kaur alias Indu (38), a resident of Moga and Gurjot Singh (28), a resident of Jaimal Wala in Moga.

Both the arrested accused persons have a criminal background with Simran facing at least 15 criminal cases pertaining to the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and the Prisons Act, etc.

DGP Yadav said the Ferozepur Police had received a reliable input that Simran and Gurjot had retrieved a huge consignment of narcotics dropped using a drone from across the border and were on the way to deliver it to someone in their car.

Police put up a check post at Old Mudki Road and arrested both the accused persons and seized 6.65 kg heroin along with Rs 6 lakh cash kept concealed in the car, he said.

The DGP said that investigations are ongoing to establish forward and backward linkages in this case.

Sharing more details, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Ferozepur, Saumya Mishra said after working on technical inputs, a police team successfully conducted the operation and made the seizure on Wednesday late night.

Probe is on to identify the Pakistan-based drug smuggler and persons to whom the arrested persons were to deliver the drug consignment, she added.

The SSP said police will also initiate the procedure to forfeit the illegally acquired property of the arrested smugglers under the NDPS Act. PTI CHS DV DV