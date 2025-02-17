Woman and boy killed as pickup truck collides with motorcycle

Nagpur, Feb 17 (PTI) A woman and a boy returning from a marriage were killed after a speeding pickup truck collided with a motorcycle in Nagpur city, police said on Monday.

The victims were part of a group heading to Kalmeshwar when the accident occurred near New Katol Naka late Sunday night.

The pickup truck hit a scooter before knocking down a motorcycle, injuring Prabhabai Dhanwate (50) and Harsh Turkar (10), who succumbed to their injuries during treatment.

Police are investigating whether the pickup truck driver, identified as Navin Panse, was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident. PTI COR NSK