Woman and boyfriend hammer cab driver to death for blackmailing, surrender

Mumbai, Apr 8 (PTI) A 19-year-old private sector employee from Navi Mumbai and her boyfriend allegedly killed a cab driver with a hammer after he blackmailed her with a video and demanded sexual favours, an official said on Tuesday.

The accused duo was arrested after they surrendered before police in Sangamner in Ahilya Nagar district on April 6, following which Navi Mumbai Police was informed about the murder.

The deceased, identified as Surendra Pandey (43), was a cab driver for the accused woman, Rhea Sarkanysingh.

Originally from Punjab, Rhea had recently moved to Ulwe in Navi Mumbai. She had secured a job in a private firm, where she met Vishal Shinde (21), the official said.

Pandey had offered Rhea accommodation as she was searching for a place to stay. On April 2, Shinde visited Rhea, and during their time together, Pandey secretly recorded a video of the couple. He then began blackmailing Rhea and demanding sexual favours, the official stated.

Rhea confided in Shinde about the blackmail, which led to a confrontation. In the ensuing scuffle, the two allegedly killed Pandey by striking him on the head with a hammer, police said.

After the murder, the pair fled the scene in a cab and drove to Pune, where they were involved in a minor accident.

They travelled to Sangamner, Shinde's hometown, where they informed his parents about the crime. Shinde's parents persuaded them to surrender to the police, the official said.

The duo surrendered at the Sangamner police station, after which the local police alerted Navi Mumbai Police. Upon visiting Pandey's residence, the police discovered his decomposed body.

Both accused have been arrested and brought to Navi Mumbai. They are currently in police custody until April 15, and further investigations are underway, the official said. PTI DC NSK