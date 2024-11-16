Woman and daughter assaulted by neighbours over ''prostitution'' suspicion; three arrested

Belagavi, Nov 16 (PTI) A 60-year-old woman and her daughter were allegedly assaulted, publicly humiliated, and had their clothes torn by neighbours who suspected them of engaging in 'prostitution', police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred on November 13 in Waddarwadi area in Belagavi. Three individuals including a woman have been arrested in connection with the attack, according to the police.

In her complaint, the 29-year-old victim stated that the accused forcibly entered their home, alleging that frequent visits by men raised suspicions of illicit activities. The accused reportedly dragged the two women out by their hair, twisted their arms, kicked one of them in the waist, and beaten them.

The complainant further alleged that the assailants attempted to strip her 60-year-old mother by tearing her clothes and subjected both women to verbal abuse. The victims have been living here for around four years now. The 29-year-old woman also has a 13-year-old daughter. The complainant also accused authorities of delaying the registration of their case.

“We have registered an FIR under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including those related to causing hurt, house trespass, and assault with intent to outrage a woman’s modesty. Three individuals have been arrested, and further investigation is underway,” a senior police officer from the Malamaruthi police station said. PTI AMP SSK SSK ADB