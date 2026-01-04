Woman and her daughter among three killed in road accidents

Korba, Jan 3 (PTI) Three persons, including a woman and her daughter, were killed in separate road accidents in Chhattisgarh's Korba district on Sunday, police said.

The accident occurred when the woman riding a two-wheeler and her daughter were hit by a vehicle in Darri town, an official said, adding that the victims were returning home after buying vegetables.

Enraged by the incident, villagers blocked the road.

In a separate incident, Niladas Manikpuri, was killed after a speeding trailer truck ran over him near Bagdeva village on the National Highway-130.

"Villagers blocked the road after the incident. Efforts are on to pacify them," the official said.