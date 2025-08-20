Woman and her pregnant daughter killed after run over by truck

Nashik, Aug 20 (PTI) A 50-year-old woman and her 27-year-old pregnant daughter were killed after they were hit by a speeding truck while crossing the road in Nashik road area, police said on Wednesday.

The truck hit a car and two auto-rickshaws before knocking down Sunita Waghmare and her daughter, Sheetal Kedare, on Tuesday evening near the famous Muktidham temple.

Waghmare died instantly, while Kedare succumbed to her injuries on Wednesday morning, police said, adding that Kedare had come to her parents' house for a delivery.

A case has been registered, and the truck driver was arrested. PTI COR NSK