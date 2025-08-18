Woman and her son killed as bus knocks them down

Mumbai, Aug 18 (PTI) A 38-year-old woman and her seven-year-old son walking to their home in Wadala area of Mumbai, were killed after they were hit by a speeding BEST bus on Monday, police said.

The driver, identified as Bapurao Shivaji Nagbone (41), was arrested on the spot.

The deceased are identified as Eulogious Leoba Selveraj and her son, Anthony Selveraj. The woman had picked up her son from his school, and they were walking home when the incident occurred, police said. According to police, the mother-son duo came under the front wheel of the bus, headed towards Bharani Naka from Veer Kotwal Udyan. They were rushed to KEM Hospital, where the boy was declared dead before admission, while the woman succumbed to injuries during treatment. PTI ZA NSK