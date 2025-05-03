Woman and her three daughters found hanging in house

Thane, May 3 (PTI) A 30-year-old woman and her three minor daughters were found hanging in their house in Bhiwandi city in Thane district of Maharashtra on Saturday, police said.

The bodies of the woman and girls, aged 13, 11, and 8 years, were found hanging from the ceiling fan by her husband in the morning hours when he returned from the night shift, a police officer said.

Police have registered a case of accidental death and launched an investigation considering various angles.

"We are investigating whether it was a case of suicide or otherwise. Whether the woman and her daughters committed suicide together or whether she killed the girls before hanging herself is under investigation," police said. PTI COR NSK