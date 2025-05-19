Woman and her three-year-old daughter killed in car accident

Jalna, May 19 (PTI) A 32-year-old woman and her three-year-old daughter were killed while three members of their family were injured when the car they were travelling in overturned on the Dhule-Solapur Highway in Jalna district of Maharashtra, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Rohini Amardeep Chavan and her daughter Nurvi.

According to police, the Chavan family was travelling from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar to Latur.

The accident occurred after the driver lost control of the car near Wadigodri village, causing it to flip multiple times before landing on the roadside.

The injured were initially rushed to the Pachod Rural Health Centre and later shifted to a private hospital in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar for further treatment, police said.

Family sources said Rohini's husband, Amardeep Chavan, who was injured, is a software engineer based in the US. He was on vacation in India with his family members.

A case has been registered at the Gondi Police Station, and further investigation is underway.