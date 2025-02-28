Woman and her two daughters found dead on railway track in Kottayam

Kottayam (Kerala), Feb 28 (PTI) A woman and her two daughters were found dead on the railway track near here on Friday morning, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Shiny Kuriakose (42), and her daughters, Aleena (11), and Ivana(10), residents of Parolikal, Ettumanoor, they added.

According to police, they were struck by the Kottayam-Nilambur Road Express at 5.20 am. As per the statement of the loco pilot, the trio jumped in front of the train.

The Ettumanoor police team arrived at the scene after receiving an alert about the incident.

According to the police, the bodies were found severely mutilated on the tracks, making identification difficult.

The Ettumanoor police have registered a case, and the bodies have been shifted to the Kottayam Medical College Hospital mortuary.

While the exact reasons behind the incident remain unknown, initial findings suggest family issues may have led to suicide, police said.

Shiny and her husband, a native of Thodupuzha, were separated. She had been living in her house in Parolikal for the past nine months, police added.

An investigation is underway, they said. PTI ARM ARM ADB