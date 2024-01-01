Woman and male accomplice arrested for assault on toddler in Kerala's Alappuzha

Alappuzha (Kerala), Jan 1 (PTI) The Kerala police arrested a woman and her male friend on Monday for allegedly beating up her one-and-a-half-year-old child in this coastal district.

Kuthiyathodu police confirmed that the woman and her friend were nabbed, and their arrests have been recorded in connection with the incident reported on Sunday.

The child, who suffered a fracture in one of his arms, has been admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital.

The toddler has bruises all over his body from being caned.

Based on the complaint lodged by the child's father, the police registered a case against both the mother and her friend under relevant sections of the IPC and Juvenile Justice Act. PTI TGB TGB KH