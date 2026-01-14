Woman and two sons killed as truck overturns, four injured

Nashik, Jan 14 (PTI) A 25-year-old woman and her two sons were killed, and four other labourers were injured when a truck carrying concrete blocks overturned on the Chandwad-Manmad road in Nashik district on Wednesday, police said.

The truck was headed towards Chandwad from Manmad when the incident occurred at 11:30 AM.

The deceased have been identified as Rameeta Rajesh Solanki, Deepak Solanki (5), and Riyan Solanki (2). They were natives of Zopali village in Sendhwa tehsil, Barwani district of Madhya Pradesh.

Police arrested the truck driver, Shekhar Sathe, under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) and section 184 of the Motor Vehicle Act for negligent driving. PTI COR NSK