Woman apologies for bullying Kashmiri shawl sellers

Shimla, Nov 26 (PTI) A woman caught on camera bullying two shawl sellers from Kashmir for trading their wares in Himachal Pradesh apologised on Tuesday.

The apology came a day after a 2.46 minute video that surfaced on social media showed her telling two Kashmiris not to come to the village and asking them to say "Jai Shri Ram" to prove they are "Hindustani." On Tuesday, the woman, in a 49-second clip, said, "I accept my mistake and apologise if I intentionally or unintentionally said something wrong. I told them not to come to my home as some women live alone here and are scared of strangers." The video was shared by national convenor of the Jammu and Kashmir Students Association, Nasir Khuehami, who raised his voice against the incident when the first video turned up on X.

Khuehami had claimed that the video was from a village in Himachal's Hamirpur or Kangra districts. It is yet to be known where the incident took place.

"No one will purchase their products, buy from our Hindu people," the woman was seen telling others in the earlier video. "Don't come in my area," she said. PTI BPL VN VN