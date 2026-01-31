Woman arrested after absconding for nearly a year in NDPS case in Delhi

New Delhi, Jan 31 (PTI) A 24-year-old woman was arrested in north Delhi, who had been declared a proclaimed offender in an NDPS case and was absconding for nearly a year, an official said on Saturday.

The accused, described as a drug peddler, was wanted in a case registered under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at Jahangirpuri police station, he said.

She was declared a proclaimed offender by a court order dated November 12 last year, a senior police officer said.

Police laid a trap near Timarpur on Friday at noon after receiving inputs that the woman would come there to meet an associate, who is also wanted in a case.

At around 11.50 am, she was identified and apprehended, police said.

During the investigation of the earlier NDPS case, her husband at the time, Rahim Sheikh, had been arrested with 191 grams of heroin, leading to registration of the case at Jahangirpuri.

During interrogation, he had allegedly disclosed her involvement in the procurement and sale of narcotic substances, police said.

After Sheikh's arrest, the woman absconded and did not join the investigation. While Sheikh remained in judicial custody, she allegedly remarried another man and kept shifting her residence between areas such as Sangam Vihar and Burari to evade arrest, officials said.

Police said she had been on the run since March 2025. She was formally arrested after being informed of the grounds of arrest under the relevant provisions of law.

Further investigation into the case is underway, they added.