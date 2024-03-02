Woman arrested after husband's death during quarrel over family dispute in UP's Shamli

Muzaffarnagar (UP) Mar 2 (PTI) A 30-year-old woman was arrested following the death of her husband during a quarrel over a family dispute in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district on Saturday, police said.

The incident took place in the Lilon village under the Kotwali police station area, police said.

According to the police complaint by the deceased's brother, Ankit Kumar (32) died during a quarrel with his wife Anu over a family matter after sustaining injury on his head, SP Abhishek said.

Police have registered a case against Anu under the section 304 of the IPC (culpable homicide not amounting murder) and arrested her, he added. PTI COR SAB MNK MNK MNK