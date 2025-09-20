Woman arrested as DRI recovers 12 kg of hydroponic weed at Hyderabad airport

Hyderabad, Sep 20 (PTI) The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence on Saturday said it has seized 12 kg of hydroponic cannabis, valued at approximately Rs 12 crore, at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport here.

A woman passenger has been arrested in connection with the case.

Acting on specific intelligence, officers of the DRI Hyderabad Zonal Unit intercepted an Indian passenger arriving from Dubai at the airport. During a systematic search of the passenger’s baggage, packets containing a greenish, lumpy substance were recovered.

Tests confirmed that the substance tested positive for cannabis. A total of six kg of hydroponic weed was recovered from this baggage, the DRI said in a release.

Interrogation of the passenger revealed that another checked-in bag belonging to her had been declared as misplaced, for which she had already filed a complaint.

The said baggage arrived in Hyderabad on Saturday, and on its examination, another six kg of hydroponic weed was recovered.

“In total, 12 kg of hydroponic weed valued at approximately Rs 12 crore was seized. The passenger was arrested under the provisions of the NDPS Act,” the DRI added.

Hydroponics is the cultivation of plants by placing the roots in liquid nutrient solutions rather than in soil. PTI SJR SSK