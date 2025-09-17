Woman arrested by Kochi cyber police in Rs 25 crore online fraud case

Kochi, Sep 17 (PTI) A woman has been arrested from the Kerala port city for allegedly being part of an online fraud which caused a loss of around Rs 25 crore to a Kochi-based businessman, police said on Wednesday.

The woman, a native of Kollam district, is the first person to be arrested in the case, police said.

On September 1, Kochi Cyber Police registered a case after the businessman reported losing Rs 24.76 crore through an online trading platform named Capitalix.

According to the complainant, he had deposited the amount in 20 different accounts through several transactions since March 2023.

One of these accounts was that of the arrested woman -- Sujita G -- and the police investigation found that funds deposited in the account were being transferred abroad.

The woman was also getting a commission for use of her account, police said.

After surveilling the woman for several days and collecting evidence, the police questioned her and she confessed to the crime, a release, issued by the office of the Kochi city police commissioner Putta Vimaladitya, said.

The woman was arrested on Tuesday by a special team constituted to probe the case and remanded to judicial custody, the release said.

It also said that police have received information about her accomplices and others involved in the case.