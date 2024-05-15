Woman arrested for abetting stepdaughter's suicide in Thane

Thane, May 15 (PTI) Police have arrested a 27-year-old woman for allegedly abetting the suicide of her teenage stepdaughter in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Wednesday.

The woman, resident of Ambadi Naka in Bhiwandi, used to harass the 15-year-old girl mentally and physically, Ganeshpuri police station inspector D T Sonke told PTI.

The girl allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling of her house on Monday evening, he said.

After being alerted, police rushed to the spot and sent the body for postmortem.

Based on a complaint by the victim's father, who is an auto-rickshaw driver, the woman was arrested on Tuesday and booked under Indian Penal Code section 306 (abetment of suicide), the official said. PTI COR GK