Woman arrested for duping people by posing as credit card customer officer in Gurugram

Gurugram, Oct 31 (PTI) The Gurugram Police has arrested a woman for allegedly duping people by posing as a credit card customer officer. A SIM card used for duping people was seized from her possession, police said.

According to the police, a local resident filed a complaint on October 21 with cyber crime police station, west, that he was duped of Rs 4.79 lakh online by a woman posing as the credit card customer officer of a bank. An FIR was registered under the relevant sections of the IPC and the IT Act.

The accused woman was arrested from the Palam Vihar area on Monday, police said.

Cyber ACP Vipin Ahalwat said that a team led by Inspector Bacchu Singh arrested the accused, identified as Avni Ashish Kumar Patel, a native of Valsad district in Gujarat.

During police interrogation, the accused revealed that she and her associate had taken a fake mobile number in the name of the bank's credit card customer officer. When a person searches the number of the credit card customer officers on Google, this number would appear, said police.

“When any person calls to get help from the customer officer, the accused woman talks on the pretext of solving his problem by posing as the customer officer. After downloading Any Desk application on his mobile, they get access to his phone and commit fraud,” added ACP Ahalawat.

