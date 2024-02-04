Woman arrested for issuing fake educational certificates

Chennai, Feb 4 (PTI) A woman from Kerala has been arrested for issuing fake degree certificates of various institutions, including Madras University and Mahatma Gandhi University in Kottayam, the city police said on Sunday.

The issue came to light following a complaint from the US Consulate here, where a student visa applicant's Madras University Bachelor of Computer Application (BCA) degree certificate and mark sheets were found to be 'fake' upon scrutiny, a release from the Greater Chennai Police said.

Enquiries with the applicant revealed a woman in Kerala's Ernakulam who was running an academy had issued the documents. A team from the Forgery Investigation Wing, Central Crime Branch (CCB) went to Ernakulam and arrested the 36 year-old woman, the release said.

The arrested woman had studied MBA "and in order to earn a quick money," was running an academy from 2018 in Ernakulam, the release said.

"She was issuing fake educational certificate of Madras University, Annamalai University, Mahatma Gandhi University (Kottayam), Government School Certificates of Kerala," it said. PTI SA SA ROH