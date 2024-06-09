Woman arrested for killing her husband in Rajasthan's Bundi

Kota (Rajasthan), June 9 (PTI) The police on Sunday arrested a woman for allegedly killing her 35-year-old husband.

The deceased's blood-stained body was found at his home in a village under Dablana police station limits of Bundi district on early Sunday morning, the police said, adding the woman allegedly confessed the crime and having an extramarital relationship with another man of a nearby village. Rajendra Gurjar (35) was found dead with fatal injuries with sharp weapon on his body, the police said.

The accused, identified as Mamta (32), allegedly created a scene of loot and murder and accordingly took off golden earrings from the body and scattered the household items in the room to project loot, said Circle Inspector at Dablana police station Manoj Sikarwal.

Initially, the police had lodged a case of murder against unidentified persons and handed over the body to family members after postmortem and began investigation, DSP Ghanshyam Meena said.

Initial investigation into the matter zeroed in to Mamta, and when she was interrogated strictly, she admitted the crime, he said.

Inquiry revealed the accused was in an extramarital relationship with another man of nearby village and it was the reason behind frequent scuffle between them, he said. PTI COR allegedly MNK MNK