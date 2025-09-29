Woman arrested for killing her minor son

Palghar, Sept 28 (PTI) A 40-year-old woman has been arrested by Palghar Police on Sunday for the alleged murder of her seven-year-old son, prima facie for demanding a chicken dish, and the severe assault of her ten-year-old daughter.

The accused has been identified as Pallavi Dhumde, according to District Superintendent of Police Yatish Deshmukh.

Police registered a First Information Report (FIR) under Section 103(1) (murder) and other relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The deceased has been identified as Chinmay Dhumde, aged seven, who succumbed to his injuries. His ten-year-old sister was also allegedly assaulted and is currently undergoing treatment for serious injuries at a local hospital, police said.

Authorities were alerted to the death under suspicious circumstances, prompting officers from the local police station, the Local Crime Branch (LCB), and the Sub-Divisional Officer to rush to the flat in Kashipada locality to initiate an investigation.

During the probe, it was revealed that Dhumde allegedly beat Chinmay mercilessly with a chapati roller, leading to his death. She then reportedly used the same object to assault her daughter.

Police are currently investigating the motive behind the brutal attack. Preliminary reports suggest that the mother became enraged and fatally assaulted her son after he asked her for chicken.

"The police are probing the crime further,” an official stated, confirming that additional investigations are underway to establish the exact sequence of events and motive. PTI COR NSK