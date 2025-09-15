Woman arrested for killing step daughter in Karnataka's Bidar

Bidar (Karnataka), Sep 15 (PTI) A woman has been arrested on charges of killing her six-year-old step-daughter by pushing her from the third floor of the building they were residing in, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred on August 27 in Adarsh Colony here, they said.

The accused woman, Radha, who is in her 20s, allegedly deliberately pushed the girl identified as Shanvi from the open terrace on the third floor of the building, and projected her cause of death as an accident, police said.

The girl's father Siddhant trusting his second wife's version of the incident filed a report with the Gandhi Ganj police station on August 28 stating that his daughter died after she allegedly slipped and fell from the third floor of the building, a senior police officer said.

However, the involvement of the girl's step-mother Radha came to light on Saturday after a neighbour found a footage of the incident captured in the CCTV camera installed in their vicinity, he said.

In the CCTV footage, according to police, Radha was seen walking suspiciously on the open terrace with the girl and seen deliberately pushing her off.

After examination of the CCTV footage and detailed investigation, a case of murder was registered on the complaint of the deceased's grandmother against the accused woman and she was arrested in this regard, a senior police officer said.

The deceased's mother had passed away in 2019 due to an illness, following which Siddhant, after a few years, married Radha, police said.

Siddhant and Radha have twin children from their marriage and during interrogation, she told police that she killed her step-daughter as she wanted the property to be divided only among her own children, they added. PTI AMP KH