Woman arrested for pickpocketing in J-K's Kulgam

Srinagar, Jan 1 (PTI) Police on Thursday arrested a woman for allegedly pickpocketing at a hospital in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district, officials said.

A police spokesman said the case was cracked with the arrest of the accused and recovery of the stolen cash.

Kulgam Police had received a complaint from a woman stating that Rs 20,200 was stolen from her pocket while she was attending to a patient at the District Hospital.

During investigation, police identified a suspect named Roomi Jan. Upon questioning, she admitted to the theft. The stolen amount of Rs 20,200 was recovered from her possession, the spokesman added. PTI MIJ AKY