Woman arrested for presenting fake digital pass on Mumbai AC local train

Mumbai, Jan 9 (PTI) A 30-year-old woman was arrested by the Government Railway Police (GRP) after she allegedly presented a fake digital pass while travelling by an AC local train on Friday morning, an official said.

Preety Gupta, the accused, was asked by chief ticket inspector Deepika Murty to show her pass or ticket when the train was near Khar station, said a GRP official.

Gupta showed a pass booked through the Railway mobile ticketing app UTS, but the Murty grew suspicious and took her to the Bandra GRP office for verification.

It was found that Gupta had not purchased any railway pass since 2023. She allegedly admitted that her friend, Anuj Kishor Gupta, had created a fake digital pass for her.

Gupta was arrested under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including cheating and forgery. Further investigation is underway, the official added. PTI ZA KRK