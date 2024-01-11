Woman arrested for running sex racket in Mira Bhayander

Thane, Jan 11 (PTI) A woman was arrested in Mira Bhayander area of Thane district for allegedly operating a sex racket from a lodge, a police official said on Thursday.

Advertisment

The lodge was raided on January 8 on a tip off and the 35-year-old woman was arrested, Anti Human Trafficking Cell senior inspector Sameer Ahirrao said.

"The women who were rescued from this racket are in a shelter home. The accused has been charged under Indian Penal Code and the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act," he said.

A case was registered at Kashimira police station and further probe was underway, he added. PTI COR BNM BNM