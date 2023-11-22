Woman arrested for smashing headlights of KSRTC bus in Kerala

Kottayam (Kerala), Nov 22 (PTI) A 26-year-old woman who allegedly smashed the headlights of a state-run transport bus at Kodimatha here a day ago in a suspected road rage incident was arrested on Wednesday.

A case under the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act has been registered against the woman and it is non-bailable, an officer of Chingavanam police station said.

The action was taken after the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) declined to settle the case by accepting the compensation offered by the woman's family.

On Tuesday, the woman allegedly smashed the headlights of the bus using a lever.

It is suspected that the bus had earlier scratched her car's rear view mirror while overtaking her vehicle, police had said.

The woman is the daughter-in-law of the car owner who is a resident of Ponkunnam here.

The incident occurred when the woman was travelling with a female relative.

The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus was on its way to Malappuram from Thiruvananthapuram.

The KSRTC driver had claimed before the media that he had stopped the bus after it scratched the mirror of the car but the woman came and smashed the headlights. PTI HMP HMP ROH