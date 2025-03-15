Woman arrested from UP's Ghaziabad for drug trafficking, heroin worth Rs 20 lakh seized

New Delhi, Mar 15 (PTI) Delhi Police has arrested a 50-year-old woman from Uttar Pradesh and recovered heroin worth over Rs 20 lakh in the international market from her possession, an official said on Saturday.

The accused, identified as Vandana, was apprehended from Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad.

This comes after the police earlier on February 20 arrested Sachin, a drug supplier from Nand Nagari, and recovered 601 grams of heroin from his possession.

The officer said Sachin's interrogation led the investigators to Vandana, who allegedly procured heroin from the drug supplier and sold it in Sundar Nagari, Nand Nagari and Ghaziabad by preparing small packets for distribution.

Acting on a tip-off, a special team raided Vandana's residence on March 12 and arrested her with the contraband.

Vandana, a resident of Delhi's Nand Nagari, came into contact with Sachin in 2024, said the officer, adding he lured her into the drug trade with promises of high profits.

She allegedly became an active participant in heroin distribution in multiple areas of Delhi-NCR, he said, adding further investigation is underway.