Woman arrested with fiancè, friend for killing mother in Najafgarh

New Delhi, Aug 17 (PTI) A woman was arrested in connection with the murder of her mother, along with her fiancè and a common friend, in southwest Delhi's Najafgarh area, police on Saturday said.

The accused were identified as Monika, her fiancè Naveen Kumar, a resident of Narela, and his friend Yogesh alias Yogi from Haryana's Sonipat, they said.

According to police, a female caller had called them Friday and said that her mother inside the house wasn't responding and she needed police to come and break the door open.

The caller, who identified herself as Monika Solanki, said her 58-year-old mother lived alone on the fourth floor of a residential building in Najafgarh Main Market.

She said she had visited her a day before and she was fine then.

A police team came and broke open the door. Inside, they found a woman, Sumitra, lying on the bedroom floor with bruises on her forehead, one eye, and wrists of both hands.

Her mouth was open with blood on it and rigour mortis had set in, an officer said.

As part of the investigation, police checked the footage of CCTV cameras from the building. Two men along with one woman were seen coming into the flat at 2.18 am earlier in the day, the officer said.

A clearer image of the footage revealed the woman to be Monika. The two men were later identified as Naveen and Yogesh.

Police arrested the three and booked them under section 103(1) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Prima facie, the cause of the murder is suspected to be property, but interrogation is on, the officer said.