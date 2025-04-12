Woman artist booked for filming video on Guruvayur Temple premises

Thrissur (Kerala), Apr 12 (PTI) An artist known for her Lord Krishna paintings has been booked for allegedly filming and circulating a video from the premises of the famed Guruvayur Shri Krishna Temple, violating a High Court order, police said on Saturday.

Hailing from Koyilandy in the neighbouring Kozhikode district, Jasna Salim has created hundreds of paintings of little Lord Krishna, which have found many takers both within and outside the state.

According to the Guruvayur Temple Police, the woman recently filmed a video after adorning an idol of Lord Krishna—placed above the offering box at the eastern entrance of the shrine—with a garland.

As the visuals circulated on social media platforms, the temple authorities approached the police with a complaint, and a case was registered against her on March 10.

Police said she had violated a recent High Court ruling that deemed filming such videos within shrine premises and sharing them on social media platforms unacceptable.

Jasna was booked under various sections of the BNS, including Section 192 (provocation with intent to cause a riot), police added.

Jasna had courted controversy earlier as well, when she cut a cake near the Guruvayur temple premises and attempted to film a video of it.

An ardent devotee of Lord Krishna, she had gifted a painting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Thrissur last year. PTI LGK SSK KH