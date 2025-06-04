Woman ASI caught by vigilance while taking bribe in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Jun 4 (PTI) The Odisha vigilance on Thursday arrested a woman assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of police for accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 from a complainant, an official said.

According to the vigilance, the woman police officer was demanding Rs 10,000 bribe from the complainant to help him and his mother involved in a domestic violence case registered earlier in the Mahila police station, Berhampur as she was the investigating officer.

The ASI was threatening to arrest the complainant in the case if he did not pay the demanded bribe. Finding no other ways, the complainant reported the matter to vigilance authorities, the official said.

The vigilance laid a trap on Wednesday and nabbed the ASI inside the campus of Mahila police station while taking the bribe from the complainant, he said.

In this connection, a case has been registered against the woman police officer at Berhampur Vigilance police station under the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018 and she has been arrested, the vigilance officer said. PTI BBM BBM RG